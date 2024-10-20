Yamil Asad scores his third goal of the season and Cincinnati beats the Union 2-1

Philadelphia (9-15-10) needed a win to even have a chance at earning a playoff spot.

Asad tied it at 1-all in first-half stoppage time after several failed clearances by Philadelphia.

Cincinnati took a 2-1 lead in the first minute of the second half on an own goal. Union defender Jakob Glesnes was all by himself to collect a deflected pass, and he rolled it back to goalkeeper Andre Blake, who came out of his area as the pass rolled softly into the goal.

Philadelphia midfielder Quinn Sullivan opened the scoring in the second minute when he snuck in a wide-open shot inside the far post. Sullivan became the youngest player in club history to produce at least 10 goals and 10 assists in the regular season at 20 years and 208 days old.

