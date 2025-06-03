Yankees closer Luke Weaver goes on injured list with strained left hamstring

Weaver wasn't able to pitch Sunday because of hamstring tightness he felt while stretching ahead of warming up to pitch the ninth inning during a 7-3 victory at Los Angeles. The 31-year-old right-hander is 1-1 with a 1.05 ERA and eight saves in nine chances.

New York made the IL placement retroactive to Monday.

Williams, who lost the closer’s job in late April when he had an 11.25 ERA in 10 games, is 2-2 with a 6.23 ERA in 25 games, saving five games in six chances.

Chisholm missed 28 games after a strained right oblique at Baltimore on June 29. He is hitting .181 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in 30 games and played three games for Double-A Somerset from May 29 to June 1.

He'll move back to third, the position he played following his acquisition from Miami on July 27, and DJ LeMahieu will remain at second. LeMahieu made his season debut May 13 after recovering from a strained left calf sustained during spring training and is hitting .239 with one homer and five RBIs following a four-hit game in Sunday's 7-3 win at the Los Angeles Dodgers, his first since June 26, 2021.

