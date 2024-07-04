Yankees host the Reds on home losing streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Frankie Montas (3-6, 4.23 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Yankees: Marcus Stroman (7-3, 3.39 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -179, Reds +149; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Cincinnati Reds looking to break their three-game home slide.

New York is 54-34 overall and 24-16 at home. The Yankees are 42-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has a 41-45 record overall and a 21-22 record in road games. The Reds are 28-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Verdugo has 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 43 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 16-for-36 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 16 doubles, six triples and 15 home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 16-for-36 with 11 doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .239 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (hip), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.