Yankees play the Guardians in series rubber match

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series
By The Associated Press
Aug 22, 2024
Cleveland Guardians (73-53, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (74-53, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (2-5, 5.02 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (4-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -169, Guardians +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

New York is 33-28 in home games and 74-53 overall. The Yankees have a 56-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cleveland has a 35-33 record in road games and a 73-53 record overall. The Guardians have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.77.

Thursday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Yankees have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Volpe has 25 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs and 47 RBI for the Yankees. Juan Soto is 9-for-35 with a double and eight home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 60 extra base hits (27 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs). Jhonkensy Noel is 8-for-29 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by two runs

Guardians: 6-4, .200 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Gil: 15-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trent Grisham: day-to-day (hand), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hand), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

