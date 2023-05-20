X

Yankees play the Reds with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
The New York Yankees bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds

New York Yankees (27-20, third in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-25, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: TBD; Reds: Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.26 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Cincinnati Reds leading the series 1-0.

Cincinnati has a 12-10 record at home and a 19-25 record overall. The Reds are 11-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

New York is 27-20 overall and 11-10 in road games. The Yankees are 17-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with 17 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and five home runs). Jake Fraley is 12-for-31 with two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 13-for-38 with two doubles, seven home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by one run

Yankees: 7-3, .243 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (oblique), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

