Yankees square off against the Reds in series rubber match

New York is 35-10 at home and 62-26 overall. The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.08.

Cincinnati has a 15-27 record on the road and a 33-55 record overall. Reds hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 14 doubles, 30 home runs and 65 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 7-for-36 with four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Tommy Pham has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .245 for the Reds. Brandon Drury is 14-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Reds: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: day-to-day (right shoulder), Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (leg), Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (back), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.