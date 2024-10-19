Yankees try to clinch ALCS in Game 5 against Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (16-9, 3.96 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 195 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 187 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -120, Guardians +100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees meet in Game 5 of the ALCS. The Yankees have a 3-1 lead in the series, and will move on to the World Series with a victory.

Cleveland is 92-69 overall and 50-30 in home games. The Guardians have a 67-24 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York is 94-68 overall and 50-31 on the road. The Yankees have hit 237 total home runs to lead the AL.

Saturday's game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Yankees hold a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 80 extra base hits (39 doubles, two triples and 39 home runs). Lane Thomas is 8-for-35 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads New York with 58 home runs while slugging .701. Giancarlo Stanton is 9-for-35 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by one run

Yankees: 7-3, .230 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.