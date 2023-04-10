X

Yankees visit the Guardians to begin 3-game series

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians open a three-game series at home against the New York Yankees on Monday

New York Yankees (6-3) vs. Cleveland Guardians (6-4)

Cleveland; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (0-0); Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -147, Yankees +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the New York Yankees on Monday to open a three-game series.

Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 in home games last season. The Guardians scored 4.3 runs per game in the 2022 season while allowing 3.9.

New York had a 99-63 record overall and a 42-39 record in road games last season. The Yankees averaged 8.1 hits per game last season and totaled 254 home runs.

INJURIES: Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
SUV crashes into Butler County fire station
2
Explosion in Springfield apartment building injures 3
3
McCrabb: Surprise parade, flyover part of 100th birthday party for...
4
Springfield man indicted in connection with 2022 murder of high school...
5
Springfield comedy legend Jonathan Winters focus of new event
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top