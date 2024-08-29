Yaw Yeboah scores 1st goal of season as Crew beats Union 1-0

Yaw Yeboah scored his first goal of the season in the 75th minute to help Columbus beat the Philadelphia Union 1-0, the Crew’s sixth win in their last eight games
Aug 29, 2024
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Yaw Yeboah came on in the 62nd minute and scored his first goal of the season in the 75th to help Columbus beat the Philadelphia Union 1-0 Wednesday night, the Crew's sixth win in their last eight games.

Columbus (13-4-7) had its six-game unbeaten streak — including five wins — snapped last time out with a 2-1 loss to Atlanta United.

Max Arfsten, on the right side of the area, took a pass from Juan “Cucho” Hernández and darted toward the end line before he played an arcing cross to Yeboah, who bounced a header off the grass and inside the back post to give the Crew a 1-0 lead.

Patrick Schulte stopped two shots for the Crew. The 23-year-old has eight shutouts this season, including three in the last four games.

Philadelphia (6-11-9) had won back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game win streak that started March 23.

Andre Blake had six saves for the Union.

Columbus had 54% possession and had seven shots on target, compared to just two by the Union.

