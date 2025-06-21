Yohel Pozo has RBI single in the 11th to give the Cardinals a 6-5 victory over the Reds

Phil Maton (1-2), the Cardinals' sixth pitcher, threw one inning for the victory. Rookie Chase Petty (0-3), the eighth Reds pitcher, gave up the deciding hit to Pozo.

Reds star Elly De La Cruz, who overcame getting sick on the field in the fourth inning, hit a changeup 435 feet to center in the seventh for his team-leading 17th homer and a 5-2 lead.

With two outs in the fourth, the game was halted after De La Cruz — who also had a triple — vomited. After the trainer came out, De La Cruz remained in the game. Two ground crew members cleaned up the spot at shortstop.

Matt McClain had three hits for the Reds.

Key moment

In the second inning, De La Cruz tripled when the ball eluded center fielder Victor Scott II. The relay throw bounced by Arenado. Pitcher Sonny Gray was backing up the play and De La Cruz took off for home. A fastball from Gray easily nabbed the sliding De La Cruz.

Key stat

The Cardinals are 6-2 in extra innings. The Reds are 1-6.

Up next

Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (4-4, 4.35) was set to face LHP Andrew Abbott (6-1, 1.84) on Sunday in the series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP