York's 58-yard FG lifts Browns over Panthers, Mayfield 26-24

The Browns harassed Mayfield for most of the game, sacking him four times and tipping five passes at the line of scrimmage.
The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 also fumbled two shotgun snaps, took a delay of game penalty and threw an interception that led to Cleveland's first touchdown.
Mayfield kept his emotions mostly in check until early in the fourth quarter when — trailing 20-7 — he dropped back to pass, saw an opening and raced up the middle for a touchdown, and then celebrated by riffling the ball off the inside wall of the stadium.
Carolina's first five possessions resulted in just 13 net yards.
Grant Delpit's interception of Mayfield led to a 1-yard touchdown pass from Brissett to a wide open Hunt. The score came after Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson essentially tackled Amari Cooper in the end zone before the ball arrived, giving Cleveland a first-and-goal at the 1.
Hunt's 24-yard TD run gave Cleveland a 14-0 lead.
Mayfield appeared to get some of his mojo back on Carolina's sixth possession, connecting on a 50-yard pass with Ian Thomas to set up a 1-yard touchdown leap by Christian McCaffrey to cut the lead in half.
But after Panthers new kicker Eddy Pineiro sent the kickoff out of bounds, the Browns were able to add a field goal to make it a 17-7 game at the half.
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt scores past Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble is tackled at the goal line by Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz runs around Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring with quarterback Baker Mayfield during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt celebrates after scoring against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Cleveland Browns placekicker Cade York (3) tries for a long field goal, but misses, against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard)
