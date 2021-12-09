Young, Ahrens lead No. 21 Ohio State past Towson 85-74

The score was tied 43-all with 16:29 remaining before Ohio State went on a 12-2 run. The Buckeyes were in the double bonus for the final 7:27 and kept the Tigers at bay with free-throw shooting.

“They hit us with a little run in the second half where I thought we took a couple bad shots and that led to some transition,” Towson coach Pat Skerry said. “We were playing a little bit of catch-up from there.”

HOT OFF THE BENCH

Young, Ohio State's fifth-year captain, came off the bench and sparked his team to another push after halftime. He scored 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting in the second half.

Young missed the first game of the season as he recovered from a balance disorder. He’s appeared in all eight games since then, scoring in double figures in five of the last six.

“I just want to be able to give the team whatever I can in the moment,” Young said. “Whenever my number is called, coach knows I’m going to go out there and give them 110 percent every time.”

3-BALL

Ahrens made four of his five 3s in the second half.

“Justin’s shooting has been phenomenal,” Holtmann said. “He’s really had a good year for us. He’s just got to keep getting better.”

BIG PICTURE

Towson: The Tigers’ three-game winning streak was snapped. Towson made two field goals in the final four minutes and committed 24 fouls, including 17 in the second half.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ efficient shooting was offset somewhat by turnovers. The Tigers capitalized for 20 points off 13 Ohio State giveaways, seven by Liddell.

“Bottom line, he’s got to take better care of the ball,” Holtmann said. “The ball is in his hands a lot. He’s got to be more sure with it, strong with it.”

UP NEXT

Towson: At Baltimore-area rival Coppin State on Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts No. 22 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Towson's Nicolas Timberlake, left, tries to dribble past Ohio State's Malaki Branham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State's Jamari Wheeler, right, tries to dribble past Towson's Charles Thompson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State's Jamari Wheeler, left, and Towson's Chase Paar chase a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)