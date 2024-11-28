Young, Hawks to host Mitchell and the Cavaliers

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -4; over/under is 245.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and Cleveland meet on Friday.

The Hawks are 6-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers are 13-2 against conference opponents. Cleveland is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 43.1 rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 11.0.

The Hawks score 116.6 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 112.3 the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 16.6 per game the Hawks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 21.8 points and 12.5 assists for the Hawks.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 117.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 31.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 123.7 points, 43.9 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Cody Zeller: out (personal).

Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Dean Wade: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.