Young scores 30 as Maryland tops No. 24 Ohio State 80-73

Maryland finished with 14 offensive rebounds and outscored Ohio State 34-22 in the paint.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes came into the game averaging 80.1 points and a plus-7.9 margin on the boards. That formula didn't come together in this one. Ohio State was outrebounded 40-26 in one of the most surprising stats of the day.

Maryland: The Terps had lost five of seven since starting 8-0 under new coach Kevin Willard, but this was a strong performance against one of the league's better teams.

A two-point loss to top-ranked Purdue earlier in the week may not have been enough to knock Ohio State out of the Top 25, but this defeat probably will.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes host Minnesota on Thursday night.

Maryland: The Terps play at Iowa next Sunday.

