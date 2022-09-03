Youngstown St. beats Duquesne behind McLaughlin

The Dukes (0-2) posted their only lead when Joe Mischler threw a 45-yard touchdown to Abdul Janneh on a five-play, 75- yard drive to start the game.

Youngstown State responded with a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended when McLaughlin ran it in from the 3. McLaughlin's 13-yard run with 6:43 before halftime gave the Penguins the lead for good. His 54-yard dash with 4:48 sealed it.