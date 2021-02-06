Youngstown St. beats Robert Morris 84-78 in OT

AJ Bramah had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Colonials (3-10, 2-8), who have now lost seven straight games. Kahliel Spear added 17 points and three blocks. Enoch Cheeks had 12 points.

Jon Williams, who finished with 12 points and nine assists for RMU, hit the last of his four 3-pointers as time expired in regulation.