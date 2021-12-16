dayton-daily-news logo
Youngstown St. faces Westminster (PA)

18 minutes ago
The Youngstown State Penguins are set to battle the Titans of Division III Westminster (PA)

Westminster (PA) vs. Youngstown State (6-3)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Youngstown State Penguins are set to battle the Titans of Division III Westminster (PA). Youngstown State is coming off a 71-43 win at home over Canisius in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Michael Akuchie has averaged 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds this year for Youngstown State. Tevin Olison has paired with Akuchie with 13.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.AKUCHIE IS ACCURATE: Through nine games, Youngstown State's Michael Akuchie has connected on 25 percent of the 24 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State went 1-0 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Penguins scored 79 points per matchup across those one games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

