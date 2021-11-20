Youngstown St. goes up against SIUE

SAVVY SENIORS: Youngstown State's Michael Akuchie, Tevin Olison and Garrett Covington have collectively accounted for 55 percent of all Penguins scoring this season.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Ray'Sean Taylor has connected on 22.2 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 24 over his last three games. He's also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 40.7 percent, ranking the Cougars 24th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Youngstown State stands at just 22.3 percent (ranked 279th).