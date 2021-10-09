Youngstown St. hands Missouri St. its first MVC loss, 41-33

The Penguins (2-3, 1-2) limited the Bears to 101 yards rushing and forced four turnovers and snapped a three-game skid. Crenshaw threw for 99 yards and ran for 195. McLaughlin had 156 yards on 19 carries.

Shelley threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns, but was picked off twice. Scott had eight catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

The Penguins now have won five of its last six meetings with the Bears, including eight of the last 10 meetings at home and lead the all-time series, 16-6.

