Youngstown St. looks for home win vs Green Bay

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Green Bay's PJ Pipes has attempted 47 3-pointers and connected on 34 percent of them, and is 11 for 29 over his last five games.

COLD SPELL: Green Bay has lost its last five road games, scoring 61.8 points, while allowing 84 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 41.1 percent this year. That rate is ranked seventh in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Green Bay stands at just 21.8 percent (ranked 292nd).

