Youngstown St. looks to end streak vs UIC

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Teyvion Kirk has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 35 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Youngstown State is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 66 or fewer points, and 2-8 when opponents exceed 66 points. Illinois-Chicago is 5-0 when holding opponents to 66 points or fewer, and 3-4 on the year when teams score any more than 66.

DID YOU KNOW: The Youngstown State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 21st-lowest rate in the country. The Illinois-Chicago defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 339th among Division I teams).

