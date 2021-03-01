Youngstown St. meets Oakland in Horizon quarters

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-11 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 10-6 when it scores at least 74.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over eight times or fewer. The Penguins are 10-11 when they record more than eight turnovers. Oakland's forced 13.1 turnovers per game in conference play and 12.4 per game over its last five.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland has made 8.6 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Horizon teams.

