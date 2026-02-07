Youngstown State and Robert Morris square off in conference showdown

BOTTOM LINE: Cris Carroll and Youngstown State host DeSean Goode and Robert Morris in Horizon League play.

The Penguins are 8-4 in home games. Youngstown State ranks second in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Colonials are 7-7 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris leads the Horizon League with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Goode averaging 3.2.

Youngstown State is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Robert Morris allows to opponents. Robert Morris has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The Penguins and Colonials face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carroll is averaging 17.6 points for the Penguins. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 15.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Colonials. Goode is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-6, averaging 81.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.