Youngstown State defeats Central Michigan 76-65

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Dwayne Cohill had 26 points in Youngstown State's 76-65 victory against Central Michigan on Wednesday night.
Cohill had three steals for the Penguins (9-4). Malek Green added 16 points and Brandon Rush scored 15.
Brian Taylor finished with 15 points for the Chippewas (4-8). Markus Harding added 14 points and Jesse Zarzuela had 11 points and seven assists.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
