Youngstown State defeats IU Indianapolis 85-76

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Bryson Dawkins and Cris Carroll each had 18 points in Youngstown State's 85-76 win over IU Indianapolis on Friday.

Dawkins also added nine rebounds and seven assists for the Penguins (11-12, 4-8 Horizon League). Carroll shot 5 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Tae Blackshear shot 4 of 5 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.