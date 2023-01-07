dayton-daily-news logo
Youngstown State defeats IUPUI 105-74

Led by John Lovelace Jr.'s 16 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the IUPUI Jaguars 105-74 on Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — John Lovelace Jr. had 16 points in Youngstown State's 105-74 win over IUPUI on Saturday.

Lovelace was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Penguins (12-5, 4-2 Horizon League). Dwayne Cohill scored 13 points and added 10 assists.

Chris Osten finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Jaguars (3-13, 0-5). Jlynn Counter added 11 points and seven assists for IUPUI.

NEXT UP

Youngstown State plays Thursday against Detroit Mercy on the road, and IUPUI visits Robert Morris on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

