Youngstown State defeats Milwaukee 97-85 in OT

Led by Ziggy Reid's 28 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Milwaukee Panthers 97-85 in overtime on Thursday night
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ziggy Reid scored 28 points as Youngstown State beat Milwaukee 97-85 in overtime on Thursday night.

Reid added eight rebounds for the Penguins (18-7, 10-4 Horizon League). Bryson Langdon added 20 points while shooting 6 for 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Brett Thompson was 7 of 19 shooting, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 20 points, while adding five assists and three steals.

BJ Freeman led the way for the Panthers (12-12, 7-6) with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Milwaukee also got 15 points, five assists and two steals from Elijah Jamison. In addition, Faizon Fields had 14 points and 16 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Miami Regionals, city announce new Hamilton Promise Scholarship
2
NEW DETAILS: Man arrested in fatal Springfield shooting, charged with...
3
Historic partnership: Butler Tech, Miami, Hamilton create new...
4
Man reportedly found shot in head in SUV on street in Springfield
5
Courtyard by Marriott to be ‘a new chapter’ in Hamilton
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top