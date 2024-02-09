Youngstown State defeats Milwaukee 97-85 in OT

BJ Freeman led the way for the Panthers (12-12, 7-6) with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Milwaukee also got 15 points, five assists and two steals from Elijah Jamison. In addition, Faizon Fields had 14 points and 16 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.