Youngstown State earns 78-72 win against Ohio

Led by Brandon Rush's 19 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Ohio Bobcats 78-72 on Wednesday night
news
8 minutes ago
X

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Rush's 19 points helped Youngstown State defeat Ohio 78-72 on Wednesday night.

Rush also added six rebounds for the Penguins (6-3). Damiree Burns added 14 points while going 6 of 9 from the field, and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Brett Thompson was 4 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Shereef Mitchell led the way for the Bobcats (5-3) with 17 points, four assists and four steals. Aidan Hadaway added 14 points for Ohio. Elmore James and Jaylin Hunter had 13 each.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Fairfield enacts ban on recreational marijuana licenses, Hamilton may...
2
Global STEM academy’s new building moving forward
3
Santa Con in Springfield: How to go and support the cause
4
U.S. Sen. JD Vance opens office in Middletown - his hometown
5
3 adults, 1 child injured in I-70 wrong-way Clark County crash
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top