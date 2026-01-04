Youngstown State faces Northern Kentucky after Dawkins' 20-point performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits Northern Kentucky after Bryson Dawkins scored 20 points in Youngstown State's 85-83 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Norse are 8-2 on their home court. Northern Kentucky is fourth in the Horizon League with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by LJ Wells averaging 2.9.

The Penguins are 2-3 in conference play. Youngstown State ranks second in the Horizon League giving up 70.3 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Northern Kentucky averages 83.8 points, 13.5 more per game than the 70.3 Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 45.0% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

The Norse and Penguins match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Gherezgher Jr. is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Norse. Kael Robinson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cris Carroll is averaging 16.8 points for the Penguins. Rich Rolf is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Penguins: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.