Youngstown State holds off Southern late, wins 85-81

P.J. Byrd converted two three-point plays and knocked down a 3 in the final 18 seconds but could not pull the Jaguars closer than four points.

Dwayne Cohill finished with 26 points and six assists to lead Youngstown State (8-4). Malek Green had 16 points, Brandon Rush added 14 and Adrian Nelson chipped in 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.