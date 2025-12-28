Youngstown State hosts Detroit Mercy after Nadeau's 20-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on Youngstown State after TJ Nadeau scored 20 points in Detroit Mercy's 91-60 victory against the Siena Heights Saints.

The Penguins have gone 5-0 in home games. Youngstown State ranks third in the Horizon League with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Bryson Dawkins averaging 3.9.

The Titans have gone 2-1 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.

Youngstown State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 9.0 per game Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 42.7% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cris Carroll is averaging 17.2 points for the Penguins. Rich Rolf is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nadeau is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Titans. Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 10.7 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.