BreakingNews
Springfield teen indicted in death of man found near Trotwood apartment complex

Youngstown State knocks off Navy 75-65

Led by Brandon Rush's 23 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Navy Midshipmen 75-65 on Thursday
news
39 minutes ago
X

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Rush scored 23 points as Youngstown State beat Navy 75-65 on Thursday.

Rush also added eight rebounds for the Penguins (10-3). DJ Burns scored 19 points and added 13 rebounds and three blocks. Ziggy Reid was 6 of 9 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Penguins picked up their seventh straight win.

Mac MacDonald led the way for the Midshipmen (3-7) with 17 points and two steals. Donovan Draper added 13 points, 13 rebounds and five steals for Navy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Wilmington men thrown out of council meeting and arrested are awarded...
2
Drone soccer? Springfield middle school hosts, wins state’s first event
3
50-year-old fruitcake: Clark County couple will eat a piece on their...
4
No promises it will last 50 years, but Clark County couple shares...
5
14-year-old dead after Sunday shooting in Springfield
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top