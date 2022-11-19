Youngstown State stuns Southern Illinois 28-21

That was it for the scoring until early in the fourth quarter when Baker connected with Avante's twin brother D'Ante' Cox for a 48-yard score to give Southern Illinois a two-touchdown lead.

The Penguins pulled within seven points midway through the quarter when Mitch Davidson fired a 48-yard scoring strike to Bryce Oliver and Davidson and Oliver connected again for a 7-yard score to tie the game at 21 with 1:15 left to play.

Davidson completed 24 of 38 passes for 268 yards for the Penguins. Oliver had 12 catches for 145 yards.

Baker passed for 320 yards for Southern Illinois, but his third interception ended the Salukis hopes.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25