Youngstown State takes road win streak into matchup with Green Bay

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hits the road against Green Bay looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Phoenix have gone 4-0 in home games. Green Bay is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Penguins are 1-0 in Horizon play. Youngstown State is third in the Horizon giving up 59.8 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

Green Bay's average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.4 per game Green Bay gives up.

The Phoenix and Penguins meet Sunday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristina Ouimette is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 5.7 points. Meghan Schultz is shooting 56.2% and averaging 13.8 points.

Casey Santoro is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Penguins. Sarah Baker is averaging 11.0 points and 4.8 rebounds.

