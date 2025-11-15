Youngstown State visits Saint Bonaventure after Simmons' 24-point showing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Youngstown State after Darryl Simmons II scored 24 points in Saint Bonaventure's 75-66 win against the Siena Saints.

Saint Bonaventure finished 22-12 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bonnies gave up 65.2 points per game while committing 13.4 fouls last season.

Youngstown State went 15-8 in Horizon League play and 9-6 on the road a season ago. The Penguins allowed opponents to score 71.9 points per game and shot 42.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.