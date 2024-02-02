Youngstown State wins 88-77 against Wright State

Led by Damiree Burns and Bryson Landon with 17 points apiece, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Wright State Raiders 88-77 on Thursday night
By The Associated Press
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Damiree Burns and Bryson Langdon both had 17 points to help Youngstown State defeat Wright State 88-77 on Thursday night.

Burns added 12 rebounds for the Penguins (17-6, 9-3 Horizon League). Langdon was 6 of 12 (5 for 7 from 3-point range). Ziggy Reid and Brett Thompson both had 14 points.

Trey Calvin finished with 22 points, four assists and two steals for the Raiders (12-11, 7-5). AJ Braun added 16 points and seven rebounds for Wright State. Brandon Noel also recorded 16 points.

