Youngstown State wins 88-77 against Wright State

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Damiree Burns and Bryson Langdon both had 17 points to help Youngstown State defeat Wright State 88-77 on Thursday night.
Burns added 12 rebounds for the Penguins (17-6, 9-3 Horizon League). Langdon was 6 of 12 (5 for 7 from 3-point range). Ziggy Reid and Brett Thompson both had 14 points.
Trey Calvin finished with 22 points, four assists and two steals for the Raiders (12-11, 7-5). AJ Braun added 16 points and seven rebounds for Wright State. Brandon Noel also recorded 16 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
