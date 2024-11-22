Zach Werenski’s goal in OT and 5-point game helps Blue Jackets to 7-6 win over Lightning

By NICOLE KRAFT – Associated Press
1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Werenski's goal at 1:25 of overtime punctuated a five-point game as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied from an early three-goal deficit and beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-6 on Thursday night.

Werenski had tied the game at 4 in the second period and added three assists as the Blue Jackets won their second straight game. Sean Monahan had a goal and three assists and Dmitri Voronkov added a goal and an assist. Kent Johnson scored on a power play and short-handed in his first game back after missing 14 contests due to an injury sustained on Oct. 17. Yegor Chinakhov added a goal and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 24 shots.

Anthony Cirelli, Mitchell Chaffee, Brandon Hagel and Connor Geekie each had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay. Brayden Point and Cam Atkinson also scored, and Nikita Kucherov finished with three assists. Jonas Johansson made 36 saves.

Takeaways

Lightning: Tampa Bay appeared to be cruising after scoring three goals in the first, but failed to hold the lead.

Blue Jackets: Columbus returned home after seven of its last eight games on the road and scored four times in the second period.

Key Moment

Tampa Bay jumped out to a three-goal lead in the first period before the second turned into a shootout with Columbus scoring four times and Tampa twice.

Key Stat

Brayden Point, in his second game back from a lower-body injury that sidelined him for four games, scored a power-play goal at 1:51 of the first period—just 23 seconds into a Columbus penalty. Point has three goals in two games and is tied with Nikita Kucherov for the team lead with 11.

Up Next

Both teams are back in action Saturday night. The Lightning host Dallas, while the Blue Jackets host Carolina.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) scores the winning overtime goal past Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson, left, defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and forward Nikita Kucherov (86) during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Sean Monahan, left, works for the puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Emil Martinsen Lilleberg, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mitchell Chaffee, right, passes the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Justin Danforth during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov (59) shoots the puck from between Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson, left, defenseman Emil Martinsen Lilleberg (78) and forward Nikita Kucherov (86) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, right, controls the puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski celebrates his game-winning overtime goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. The Blue Jackets won 7-6. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

