Zegras, Rakell SO goals lift Ducks over Blue Jackets 2-1

The lead was short-lived, as Lundestrom took a lucky bouncing puck and beat Merzlikins 1-on-1 at 10:23 of the first.

Zach Werenski appeared to put Columbus back in front just 52 seconds into the second period but the goal was waved off for offsides, the fifth such call against Columbus in the past eight games.

Anaheim has points in its past six games.

NEXT UP

Anaheim at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Columbus at Seattle on Saturday.

Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell, left, celebrates with forward Trevor Zegras, center, and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk after his shootout against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakob Voracek, front, is defended by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Simon Benoit during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Anaheim Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom, left, reaches for the puck next to Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Anaheim Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom, right, scores past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)