Zegras, Rakell SO goals lift Ducks over Blue Jackets 2-1

Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell, right, scores past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins during the shootout in an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell, right, scores past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins during the shootout in an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

news
By NICOLE KRAFT, Associated Press
33 minutes ago
Trevor Zegras and Rickard Rakell scored in the shootout and the Anaheim Ducks rallied past the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 for their second straight win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Trevor Zegras and Rickard Rakell scored in the shootout and the Anaheim Ducks rallied past the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 Thursday night for their second straight win.

Isac Lundestrom scored for Anaheim and John Gibson stopped 33 shots for his fourth straight win against Columbus.

Alexandre Texier scored for the Blue Jackets and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots in the loss.

Columbus has lost six of seven.

Texier put Columbus on the board first, burying a cross-crease pass from Eric Robinson 8:02 into the first for his career-high ninth goal of the year. Texier has 12 points in the past 16 games.

The lead was short-lived, as Lundestrom took a lucky bouncing puck and beat Merzlikins 1-on-1 at 10:23 of the first.

Zach Werenski appeared to put Columbus back in front just 52 seconds into the second period but the goal was waved off for offsides, the fifth such call against Columbus in the past eight games.

Anaheim has points in its past six games.

NEXT UP

Anaheim at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Columbus at Seattle on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell, left, celebrates with forward Trevor Zegras, center, and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk after his shootout against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell, left, celebrates with forward Trevor Zegras, center, and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk after his shootout against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell, left, celebrates with forward Trevor Zegras, center, and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk after his shootout against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakob Voracek, front, is defended by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Simon Benoit during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakob Voracek, front, is defended by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Simon Benoit during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakob Voracek, front, is defended by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Simon Benoit during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Anaheim Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom, left, reaches for the puck next to Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Anaheim Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom, left, reaches for the puck next to Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Anaheim Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom, left, reaches for the puck next to Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Anaheim Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom, right, scores past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Anaheim Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom, right, scores past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Anaheim Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom, right, scores past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson, right, collides with Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson, right, collides with Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson, right, collides with Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

