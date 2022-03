Zelarayan, Etienne rally Crew past Toronto FC 2-1

Jesus Jimenez staked Toronto to a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute when he took a crossing pass from Alejandro Pozuelo and headed a shot past Columbus goalkeeper Eloy Room.

Zelarayann knotted the score in the 56th minute when he sent a shot from outside the box past Toronto keeper Alex Bono. Etienne, who had a goal disallowed in the first half for offsides, scored the game-winner off a pass from Jonathan Mensah in the 65th minute.