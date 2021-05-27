dayton-daily-news logo
X

Zelarrayan leads Columbus into matchup with Toronto FC after 2-goal game

news | 47 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Columbus hosts Toronto FC after Lucas Zelarrayan registered two goals against New York City FC

Toronto FC (1-3-2) vs. Columbus Crew (2-2-2)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +111, Toronto FC +234, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Lucas Zelarrayan leads Columbus into a matchup with Toronto FC after scoring two goals against New York City FC.

The Crew went 12-6-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 10-1-0 at home. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago and had 33 assists.

Toronto FC put together a 13-5-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 6-3-2 in road games. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

Toronto FC: Julian Dunn (injured), Erickson Gallardo (injured), Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top