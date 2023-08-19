Zelarrayan leads the Columbus Crew against Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati (15-2-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (10-7-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus +103, FC Cincinnati +245, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Lucas Zelarrayan leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with Cincinnati after a two-goal outing against the Portland Timbers.

The Crew are 6-5-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew lead the Eastern Conference with 45 goals. Zelarrayan leads the team with 10.

Cincinnati is 9-1-5 against conference opponents. Cincinnati is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 107 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Cincinnati won the last game 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zelarrayan has 10 goals and seven assists for the Crew. Christian Ramirez has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Luciano Acosta has scored 12 goals with eight assists for Cincinnati. Dominique Badji has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 5-2-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 6-1-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Will Sands (injured).

Cincinnati: Gerardo Valenzuela (injured), Dominique Badji (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.