Zelarrayan leads the Columbus Crew against the Colorado Rapids

The Crew are 3-2-6 in road games. The Crew are 5-3 in one-goal games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rubio has 11 goals and five assists for the Rapids. Gyasi Zardes has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

Zelarrayan has scored eight goals and added four assists for the Crew. Luis Diaz has four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 3-4-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

Crew: 4-1-5, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).

Crew: Josh Williams (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.