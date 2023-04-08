X

Zelarrayan leads the Columbus Crew against Toronto

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
Lucas Zelarrayan leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with Toronto after scoring two goals against D.C

Columbus Crew (1-1-0) vs. Toronto FC (0-1-1)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Toronto FC +106, Columbus +235, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Lucas Zelarrayan leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with Toronto following a two-goal performance against D.C. United.

Toronto was 9-18-7 overall during the 2022 season while going 7-7-3 at home. Toronto averaged 1.4 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Crew went 10-8-16 overall a season ago while going 3-4-10 on the road. The Crew scored 46 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Lorenzo Insigne (injured), Victor Vazquez (injured), Themi Antonoglou (injured).

Crew: Will Sands (injured), Christian Ramirez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
McCrabb: Surprise parade, flyover part of 100th birthday party for...
2
Springfield man indicted in connection with 2022 murder of high school...
3
Springfield comedy legend Jonathan Winters focus of new event
4
Victim in deadly head-on crash in Champaign County identified
5
Kentucky restaurant caught in controversy over Budweiser boycott...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top