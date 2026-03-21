Zimmerman, Abou Ali score goals as Toronto beats Crew 2-1

Walker Zimmerman scored a goal in the 83rd minute, Wessam Abou Ali opened the scoring in the fourth, and Toronto FC beat the Columbus Crew 2-1
Columbus Crew forward Wessam Abou Ali, left, battles for the ball with Toronto FC defender Walker Zimmerman during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Saturday, March 21, 2026. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Columbus Crew forward Wessam Abou Ali, left, battles for the ball with Toronto FC defender Walker Zimmerman during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Saturday, March 21, 2026. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
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TORONTO (AP) — Walker Zimmerman scored a goal in the 83rd minute, José Cifuentes added a goal, and Toronto FC beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday.

Luka Gavran stopped two shots for Toronto (2-2-1).

Djordje Mihailovic played a corner kick into the center of the area where Zimmerman went up high and slammed a header inside the back post to give Toronto the lead for good.

The Crew’s Wessam Abou Ali opened the scoring in the fourth minute. Dylan Chambost played a long ball down the left side to Max Arfsten, who played an arcing cross to Abou Ali for a header from the top of the 6-yard box that slipped under the crossbar and into the side-net. Abou Ali has six goals and two assists in 10 career MLS appearances, nine starts.

Cifuentes scored his first goal for Toronto in the 56th minute to make it 1-1. The 27-year-old midfielder scored for the first time in MLS since July 12, 2023, when he had his only goal of the season in a 3-0 win over St. Louis.

Patrick Schulte had four saves for the Crew (0-3-2). Columbus had 54% possession but was outshot by Toronto 13-9, 7-3 on target.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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