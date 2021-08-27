Zimmer's 465-foot HR, big innings lead Indians past Rangers

Ramírez, whose fielding error helped Texas tie it in the third, matched a career high with three stolen bases, and Reyes drove in two runs. Myles Straw hit a leadoff home run in the first and rookie Owen Miller homered in the fifth.

Trevor Stephan (3-0) allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings.

Nick Solak and DJ Peters homered for Texas, which is 9-28 since the All-Star break.

Lyles had his start moved up a day after Spencer Howard was placed in healthy and safety protocols. The right-hander allowed eight runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Straw homered on Lyles’ second pitch of the game. Ramírez walked, stole second and scored on Reyes’ double. Zimmer followed with a Reyes-like drive for a 4-0 lead. Reyes hit a 451-foot home run into the left field bleachers Wednesday.

Jose Trevino and Solak had RBIs in the second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa led off the third with a single and took third when Andy Ibañez singled, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Both runners scored when Ramírez booted Nathaniel Lowe’s two-out grounder.

ROSTER MOVE

The Indians placed rookie infielder Ernie Clement on the 10-day injured list before the game with an unspecified condition. Clement is batting .227 with two homers and seven RBIs in 36 games.

Right-hander J.C. Mejia was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Mejia is 1-7 with an 8.75 ERA in 14 games for the Indians this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: RHP Aaron Civale will make a minor league rehab start at Class A Lake County on Friday night. He hasn’t pitched since June 22 when he sprained his right middle finger.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Glenn Otto is expected to make his major league debut on Friday night when Texas opens a home series against Houston. Otto has been pitching at Triple-A Round Rock. Texas has six players on the COVID-19 injured list.

Indians: The club hasn’t announced its starter for Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against Boston at Progressive Field.

