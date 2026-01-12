Zoom Diallo, Hannes Steinbach lead Washington to 81-74 victory over Ohio State

Bryson Tucker had 12 points and five rebounds for Washington, while Franck Kepnang added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Bruce Thornton had 28 points on 9-for-17 shooting with three 3-pointers for Ohio State (11-5, 3-3). The senior has 1,815 career points — 64 behind Michael Redd for sixth place on the Buckeyes' all-time list. Amare Bynum scored 20 and Devin Royal pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Thornton scored the final five points in a 12-2 run and Ohio State took a 16-8 lead in the first six minutes. The Buckeyes played with a lead until Steinbach hit a jumper and two free throws to pull the Huskies even at 36-all with 40 seconds left in the half. Devin Royal sank a late jumper to put Ohio State up two at the break.

Bynum dunked and Thornton hit a 3-pointer as Ohio State upped its lead to seven in the first 1:12 of the second half. Steinbach had a three-point play to start Washington's big run, giving the Huskies a 52-45 lead they never relinquished. Quimari Peterson had a 3-pointer and Diallo followed with back-to-back baskets in the run.

Up next

Washington: Hosts No. 2 Michigan on Wednesday.

Ohio State: Hosts UCLA on Saturday.

___

