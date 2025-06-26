Ohio’s 2nd Wawa opens today in Fairfield

Between eight to 10 Wawa locations are expected to open this year, and the company plans to open six to 10 stores a year over the next five to eight years, with the expectations to have up to 60 stories in the state, employing an average of 35 associates.

The new location is at 3501 Tylersville Road.

“We are grateful to the Buckeye State for embracing us with open wings when we opened our first store in April in Liberty Twp. and are excited to continue to serve the Ohio community with our second store in the state,” said Brian Schaller, president of Wawa.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The first Ohio store opened on Cincinnati-Dayton Road last month in Liberty Twp. After the Fairfield celebration, other stores expected to open this year include Colerain Twp., Deerfield Twp., Huber Heights, Lebanon, Mason, Springdale, and Union Twp.