Ohio’s 2nd Wawa opens today in Fairfield

Credit: Journal News

Wawa’s second location in Ohio — and Butler County — is now open in Fairfield.

The grand opening that happened at 9 a.m. today was celebrated with free t-shirts for customers, free hot, any-size coffee (which is available through Sunday), and a “Hoagies for Heroes” hoagie building contest between the Fairfield police and fire departments.

Between eight to 10 Wawa locations are expected to open this year, and the company plans to open six to 10 stores a year over the next five to eight years, with the expectations to have up to 60 stories in the state, employing an average of 35 associates.

The new location is at 3501 Tylersville Road.

“We are grateful to the Buckeye State for embracing us with open wings when we opened our first store in April in Liberty Twp. and are excited to continue to serve the Ohio community with our second store in the state,” said Brian Schaller, president of Wawa.

A VIP event was held Tuesday, April 15, 2025 for Ohio's first Wawa on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Township. The grand opening is Wednesday. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

The first Ohio store opened on Cincinnati-Dayton Road last month in Liberty Twp. After the Fairfield celebration, other stores expected to open this year include Colerain Twp., Deerfield Twp., Huber Heights, Lebanon, Mason, Springdale, and Union Twp.

