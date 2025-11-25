Oldest Clark County congregation to close after 221 years of service

A congregation that boasted several hundred members at its peak has fallen victim to a trend that has affected many other churches in recent years – an aging membership and fewer newer, younger members and families according to Ron and Jane Fowler, Honey Creek Presbyterian’s ruling elders.

The Fowlers, who are nearly 50-year members, said the church has roughly five to seven members, none younger than their 60s. After what they called much discernment and prayer, the difficult decisions in recent weeks choices were made to dispose of the church’s buildings held in trust by the Presbytery of the Miami Valley and Honey Creek, later moving to dissolve the congregation according to a release.

“It’s just been a continuing decline in membership,” Ron Fowler said.

While sad to see the church they raised their children in ending, they want to preserve its rich history and memories. Ron Fowler is its historian.

Honey Creek Presbyterian began in a log cabin as far back as 1802 and organized in 1804, moving south to its current location with a sanctuary built in 1829 and three-story education building added later. Unique stained glass windows were installed in the 1840s, while the city’s former water tower was a signature local landmark near it.

But it was never just another building, more of a participant in New Carlisle. Ron Fowler’s research turned up the church was an Underground Railroad sight.

“The church has always been so active in the community,” said Jane Fowler.

Honey Creek’s members served chicken and noodles for years at the city’s annual Heritage of Flight Festival; began a food pantry and clothes closet; was the place the New Carlisle Community Chorus began; had an active women’s association that served many functions; housed a children’s choir; offered after-school programs for English and Spanish speakers.

The Fowlers moved here in 1976 as Ron was employed at Wright-Patterson AFB and wanted their young kids to have a church influence. He and then the Rev. Joe Quinn hit it off due to their love of English bulldogs.

Quinn would tie local events into his sermons and not just use the pulpit as a place people had to just sit and listen, but feel a part of, Ron Fowler said.

“It was a very welcoming congregation, very open and with strong children’s programs,” he said.

While many churches have lost members and the COVID-19 pandemic caused further declining attendance, Honey Creek was able to reach others as far as Florida and California through live streaming services.

“We saw it was reaching and filling some people’s needs and we hate to see that go away,” Jane Fowler said. “We’ve had several communications from past members and those who were children who grew up and always felt warm about it and the community.”

Sunday, Nov. 30 was chosen as the final worship as it marks the Rev. Lynn Bova’s last official day before retiring. Activities will start at 3:30 p.m. with a gathering time to look at historic photos and documents, to exchange stories and reminisce about the past with visitors encouraged to bring any related photos or memorabilia and a time capsule from 2004 will be opened.

A worship service will be at 6:30 and include communion, recognition of Bova’s retirement and a litany of praise for the dissolution of the congregation.

There will also be a special celebration of advent with the sanctuary decorated for a final time with Christmas decorations with a poinsettia tree and advent wreath for picture opportunities. The evening will close with the singing of “Silent Night.”

The service will be live streamed on the Honey Creek Presbyterian Church YouTube page, for those who can’t attend. A special offering will be given to the Bethel Church United Food Pantry.

Several of the church’s items will be donated to the New Carlisle Historical Society.

The Fowlers said the building itself will be maintained until a future use for it is found. It doesn’t currently have any type of historical national or state designation.

“I’m thankful for the 220-year history it’s served the community of New Carlisle and the potential of remaining a landmark in the community,” Jane Fowler said.

For more information, go to honeycreekchurch.com.