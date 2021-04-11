One dead after overnight crash in Clark County

Initial reports show that a vehicle driven by Charles Alfrey, 53, from Quincy, crashed into a guardrail on Urbana Road near Willow Road. Investigations showed that Alfrey was traveling south on Urbana Road when he drifted off the right side of the road and struck the guard rail. Alfrey was reported dead at the scene, the OSHP reported.

Alfrey was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. It is not clear at this time if alcohol was a factor in the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the OSHP said in a release.