One dead in fatal Springfield Twp. crash

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Clark County.

The crash happened before 12:24 p.m. on U.S. 40 at U.S. 68 in Springfield Twp., when the driver of a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan turned south onto U.S. 68 and the driver of a 2016 Volvo truck traveling east on 40 failed to yield for a red light, hitting the Dodge Caravan, which then struck a guardrail, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Patricia Thompson, a rear seat passenger of the caravan, died of her injuries, according to the release. The car’s driver was transported to Mercy Health - Springfield for non-life-threatening injuries. Derrick Vince, 42, of Springfield, who was driving the Volvo truck was treated on the scene “and claimed no injuries,” according to the release.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.